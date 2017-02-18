General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Marcos Rojo hails passionate Manchester United fans

Marcos Rojo of Manchester United in action on October 17, 2015
© Getty Images
Marcos Rojo praises the support from Manchester United fans at games, claiming that they spur the team on and make the opposition "shrink a little".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 13:50 UK

Marcos Rojo has hailed the support from Manchester United fans at games, claiming that they spur the team on and make the opposition "shrink a little".

The Argentine defender sat among his team's supporters at last season's 1-0 victory at Liverpool and the 1-1 draw at Stoke in January, both of which saw the Red Devils score late goals.

Rojo told MUTV: "When the team needs to go all out for the win in the last few minutes of a game, or we need to grab a late goal, it's great for us to feel that support and you can sense that the opponents feel it too.

"When the fans really get going and are passionately driving us forward and cheering at full blast, you get the feeling that, as we put the pressure on, the other team just appear to shrink a little in the face of all this. And you can tell that's happening when you're out there playing.

"I had the chance to be in the crowd at Liverpool and at Stoke and I really got to feel for myself just what the United supporters live through every week. It was really great to be in there and hear the passion they put into every song they sing and how they chant the players' names.

"I had the opportunity to be right in among the fans at the ground to experience and see things for myself from a different angle, if you like, and it was a really cool experience."

Up next for Man United is a FA Cup fifth-round tie at Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'Shaw will not face Saint-Etienne'
>
View our homepages for Marcos Rojo, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates scoring against Saint-Etienne in the Europa League on February 16, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 3-0 Saint-Etienne - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Wayne Rooney to leave Manchester United this month?
 Marcos Rojo of Manchester United in action on October 17, 2015
Marcos Rojo hails passionate Manchester United fans
Robson hails "terrific" IbrahimovicBrown: 'Rashford has to keep fighting'Mourinho: 'Managers must respect FA Cup'Scholes urges United to target Toni KroosMata 'played part in Clattenburg departure'
Ibrahimovic: 'I am like Indiana Jones'UEFA to investigate Saint-Etienne fansRoy Keane criticises Paul Pogba anticsPogba hails "magic" Saint-Etienne clashUnited secure Victor Lindelof agreement?
> Manchester United Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Challenge Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand