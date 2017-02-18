Marcos Rojo praises the support from Manchester United fans at games, claiming that they spur the team on and make the opposition "shrink a little".

Marcos Rojo has hailed the support from Manchester United fans at games, claiming that they spur the team on and make the opposition "shrink a little".

The Argentine defender sat among his team's supporters at last season's 1-0 victory at Liverpool and the 1-1 draw at Stoke in January, both of which saw the Red Devils score late goals.

Rojo told MUTV: "When the team needs to go all out for the win in the last few minutes of a game, or we need to grab a late goal, it's great for us to feel that support and you can sense that the opponents feel it too.

"When the fans really get going and are passionately driving us forward and cheering at full blast, you get the feeling that, as we put the pressure on, the other team just appear to shrink a little in the face of all this. And you can tell that's happening when you're out there playing.

"I had the chance to be in the crowd at Liverpool and at Stoke and I really got to feel for myself just what the United supporters live through every week. It was really great to be in there and hear the passion they put into every song they sing and how they chant the players' names.

"I had the opportunity to be right in among the fans at the ground to experience and see things for myself from a different angle, if you like, and it was a really cool experience."

Up next for Man United is a FA Cup fifth-round tie at Blackburn Rovers on Sunday.