Manchester United legend Bryan Robson has urged the club to bring in "a few flair players" this summer to build on a successful first season under Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils ended the 2016-17 campaign with two major honours, going all the way in the EFL Cup and Europa League to add to their season-opening victory in the Community Shield.

Robson acknowledges that the margins were very fine, however, with United requiring victory over Ajax in the Europa final in Stockholm to paper over the cracks of a poor Premier League campaign, but he believes that the platform is now there to push on next term with the right additions.

"It certainly was a great ending in Stockholm. It finished off an okay season and made it into a very good season," he told the club's official website. "To win the Community Shield, EFL Cup and then the Europa League, to go into the Champions League, has set everyone up great for next season.

"When you look at the way Jose has turned the club around, I know we won the FA Cup the year before, but he came in and brought in four new players who I think improved the team and improved the squad. So that went very well and then we got into a way of playing.

"Okay, we drew a lot of games at home but we were not getting beaten. We are a difficult team to beat now and what you can do, if you set your stall out that way to be difficult to beat, is to then add a few flair players to that squad. All of a sudden, you are winning a lot more games than you are drawing. So I can see us up there challenging for the title next season."

United recorded 15 draws in 38 league matches last time around, seeing them finish in a lowly sixth place.