Former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand has said that the 2017-18 campaign will be "more important" for the Red Devils after Jose Mourinho has been given time to overhaul the squad.

Mourinho is expected to be handed significant funds to put his stamp on the English giants over the next couple of transfer windows, following on from the signings of Eric Bailly, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic last summer.

Ferdinand has claimed that next season will be bigger in the grand scheme of things, but the former England international still believes that the 20-time English champions can challenge for the Premier League this season.

"I think next season will be the more important one for United. They've spent big this summer and they'll probably reinvest again next summer and go again the following season," Ferdinand told Man United's official website.

"This season, though, any one of six teams is capable of winning the league and United are in that mix. We need to keep being consistent and keep up a run of games where we build up confidence and get points on the board."

Man United are currently sixth in the Premier League table - 13 points behind the leaders Chelsea - ahead of their clash with struggling Sunderland on December 26.