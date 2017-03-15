A lack of striking options will force Gareth Southgate to turn to Marcus Rashford for England's upcoming games, according to a report.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford will reportedly be included in Gareth Southgate's first England squad since being appointed as permanent manager.

The 19-year-old, who featured in the 2-2 friendly draw with Spain in November, was expected to drop back down to Under-21s level to acclimatise ahead of this summer's European Under-21 Championship in Poland.

It is claimed by The Guardian that Southgate has had a change of heart, however, due to injuries sustained by forwards Wayne Rooney, Daniel Sturridge and Harry Kane.

All three players are likely to miss out on inclusion when the squad is named on Thursday afternoon, meaning a chance for United ace Rashford to impress in their absence.

England face Germany in Dortmund next Wednesday, before then taking on Lithuania in a World Cup 2018 qualifier four days later at Wembley Stadium.