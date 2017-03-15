Report: Marcus Rashford to be included in England senior squad

England forward Marcus Rashford speaks with interim manager Gareth Southgate during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
A lack of striking options will force Gareth Southgate to turn to Marcus Rashford for England's upcoming games, according to a report.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 22:51 UK

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford will reportedly be included in Gareth Southgate's first England squad since being appointed as permanent manager.

The 19-year-old, who featured in the 2-2 friendly draw with Spain in November, was expected to drop back down to Under-21s level to acclimatise ahead of this summer's European Under-21 Championship in Poland.

It is claimed by The Guardian that Southgate has had a change of heart, however, due to injuries sustained by forwards Wayne Rooney, Daniel Sturridge and Harry Kane.

All three players are likely to miss out on inclusion when the squad is named on Thursday afternoon, meaning a chance for United ace Rashford to impress in their absence.

England face Germany in Dortmund next Wednesday, before then taking on Lithuania in a World Cup 2018 qualifier four days later at Wembley Stadium.

England midfielder Jordan Henderson in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Read Next:
Klopp rules Henderson out of England squad
>
View our homepages for Marcus Rashford, Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney, Daniel Sturridge, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
England forward Marcus Rashford speaks with interim manager Gareth Southgate during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Report: Marcus Rashford to be included in England senior squad
 Ander Herrera receives his marching orders during the FA Cup quarter-final between Chelsea and Manchester United on March 13, 2017
Manchester United hit with FA charge for failing to control their players
 Thomas Muller celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and Darmstadt on February 20, 2016
Report: Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller keen to join Manchester United
Fellaini: 'We will do everything for CL'Bailly: 'United fans can be 12th man'United join race for Moussa Dembele?Wilkins: 'Chelsea fans lacked respect'Ex-teammate: Ibrahimovic a "complete idiot"
Bastian Schweinsteiger agrees MLS switch?Pogba 'doesn't give an ass what people say'Rooney, Martial ruled out of Rostov clashMings 'bemused with Rojo decision'Marcos Rojo avoids punishment from FA
> Manchester United Homepage
More England News
England forward Marcus Rashford speaks with interim manager Gareth Southgate during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Report: Marcus Rashford to be included in England senior squad
 Roy Hodgson at the London Football Awards on March 2, 2017
Roy Hodgson emerges as candidate for Norwich City manager's job?
 Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Morgan Schneiderin hails "special" Ross Barkley
Klopp rules Henderson out of England squadSteven Gerrard to join England setup?Andre Gray sets sights on England call-upEngland down to 14th in FIFA rankingsSteve Cook attracting interest from Albion?
Jack Butland close to first-team returnSouthgate 'to run rule over Carroll'Andre Gray in line for England call-up?Bilic: 'Carroll injuries ruining England chances'Southgate aiming to make England world's best
> England Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool28167560352555
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2894153142-1131
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 