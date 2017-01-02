Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford challenges his side to maintain their recent form in order to challenge for a top-four place.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has urged his side to maintain their current form if they are to push for a top-four spot this season.

Rashford came off the bench to set up fellow substitute Juan Mata for the opening goal of United's 2-0 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium this evening - a result that moves the Red Devils just one point adrift of the top four.

That gap will extend to three points if Arsenal beat Bournemouth tomorrow night, but Rashford insists that his side are now in the mix following a run of seven straight wins in all competitions.

"[Jose Mourinho] just told me to stay wide and get at the full-back. I did that and followed those orders. As soon as I looked up [Mata] was the option and I was just pleased he finished it," he told Sky Sports News.

"It was a big three points. We are in and around the top four. It is tight between second and sixth and we need to keep winning every match."

United's next Premier League match sees them host arch-rivals Liverpool on January 15.