Jan 2, 2017 at 5.15pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
0-2
Man UtdManchester United

Payet (29'), Nordtveit (91')
Feghouli (15')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Mata (63'), Ibrahimovic (78')
Darmian (42'), Valencia (75')

Marcus Rashford: 'Manchester United need to keep winning'

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford challenges his side to maintain their recent form in order to challenge for a top-four place.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 19:36 UK

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has urged his side to maintain their current form if they are to push for a top-four spot this season.

Rashford came off the bench to set up fellow substitute Juan Mata for the opening goal of United's 2-0 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium this evening - a result that moves the Red Devils just one point adrift of the top four.

That gap will extend to three points if Arsenal beat Bournemouth tomorrow night, but Rashford insists that his side are now in the mix following a run of seven straight wins in all competitions.

"[Jose Mourinho] just told me to stay wide and get at the full-back. I did that and followed those orders. As soon as I looked up [Mata] was the option and I was just pleased he finished it," he told Sky Sports News.

"It was a big three points. We are in and around the top four. It is tight between second and sixth and we need to keep winning every match."

United's next Premier League match sees them host arch-rivals Liverpool on January 15.

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Juan Mata: 'Man Utd needed to win'
>
View our homepages for Marcus Rashford, Juan Mata, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'No sympathy for West Ham United'
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Result: Manchester United beat 10-man West Ham United in London
Mourinho: 'Mata, Rashford made difference'Rashford: 'We need to keep winning'Juan Mata: 'Man Utd needed to win'Team News: Martial drops to United benchIbrahimovic: 'I've made critics eat their balls'
Man United 'cool interest in Lindelof'Olivier Giroud 'inspired' by Mkhitaryan goalSouthgate: 'Rooney still has big part to play'Mourinho unhappy to lose Bailly to AFCONUsain Bolt calls Man United phone-in show
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal19124341192240
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth197392631-524
10Southampton206681925-624
11Burnley2072112231-923
12Watford196492334-1122
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
15Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Hull City2034131744-2713
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand