Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has revealed that his brothers have helped him stay on the right path in his football career.

At just 19 years of age, the local boy is cementing a regular first-team position under manager Jose Mourinho.

The striker burst onto the scene last season and has scored on his debuts in the Europa League, Premier League and the League Cup, as well as on his first appearances at England senior level and for the England Under-21s.

This season, the forward has netted 10 times and produced two assists in 44 appearances in all competitions, and in an interview with the Manchester Evening News, he has explained why he will not let off-field matters distract him.

"People can advise you and do what they can to try and help you but at the end of the day it is down to you," Rashford told the newspaper. "You know what is right and wrong. It is important I have to do the right things.

"You see it more often now with young players after they first get into the first team there are a lot of distractions all over but, especially at United, we have a lot of examples of people ignoring all that and keeping to their football.

"It was important to have my brothers instilling all the good things into me when I was young to the point where it was second nature. They were an influence when it was needed. Now I know what is right and wrong."

Rashford has scored three goals in his last five outings in all competitions.