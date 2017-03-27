Marcus Rashford learning from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wayne Rooney

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford celebrates with Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial after scoring during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford hails the influence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney on the younger players at the club.
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has praised the influence of the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney.

The 19-year-old has scored just seven goals in 42 games for club and country this season, often appearing off the bench having struggled to maintain his goalscoring exploits from the tail end of last term.

However, Rashford insists that he is still learning from the senior players at Old Trafford in addition to the likes of Gary Cahill in the England squad.

"Just having Wayne there, his presence around the squad, is a massive influence and not just for the young players but for all the players. Having the likes of Wayne and Gary Cahill, those types of players that have been around the block and won X amount of trophies, it is massive for the squad and they give you a real sense of excitement knowing that they have won so much," he told reporters.

"It makes you want to do the same and repeat what they have done. It's a massive influence having someone like Zlatan at United around the building. Being at a club like United and playing for England, there are always going to be top players around you and it is important to learn from them.

"That is what they want to do too – they want to help you. And it is good to have them in the squad. With Zlatan, it's just his mentality and the way he approaches different situations. You need that to be a success. He didn't have as much success in the national team as he probably would have liked but his mentality towards club football is massive and something all the young players can learn from."

Rashford has scored just three goals in 22 Premier League appearances this season and is currently on a run of 18 without a goal.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Rashford: 'I am a different player now'
