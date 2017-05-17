Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford says that he has worked hard to earn Jose Mourinho's trust.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has claimed that he has "earned" trust from his manager Jose Mourinho by working hard.

The 19-year-old has had another positive season having scored 11 goals and creating three assists in all competitions this season.

The England international has received high praise from his manager, who recently claimed that Rashford is one of his most trusted players in the squad.

"It's a massive thing when a manager like him says that," Rashford told Premier League Productions. "The best thing about it is that you've earned it. He didn't just come in and say 'there you go, play every game'. He's made us all work for his trust and respect.

"Sometimes it's difficult and sometimes it's easier but the players are all battling and improving to work for him. It's massive for us and you can see how everyone's come on this year."

Due to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's injury absence, Rashford could start in next Wednesday's Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm.