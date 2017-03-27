Marcus Rashford: 'I am a completely different player now'

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford believes that he is a more rounded player now than he was when bursting onto the scene last season.
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has claimed that he is a "completely different player" now to the one that burst onto the scene last season.

Rashford's goalscoring exploits in the closing months of the 2015-16 campaign were enough to earn him a place in England's Euro 2016 squad, but he has scored just seven goals in 42 appearances for club and country so far this term.

However, the 19-year-old has spent much of his time in a wider position since the arrival of Jose Mourinho, and he believes that he has become a more rounded player as a result of that.

"I am quite hard on myself but people around me are always pushing me. All my focus is just on trying to improve for the future and to make history for my club and the country. I'm a completely different player now compared to where I was this time last season," he told reporters.

"People don't always look at that, they look at the results but they don't look at what you do to get the results. When it all comes together people will start to realise. My overall game is different now. I've been playing in wider positions and it's helped me know what the forwards want from me when I'm out wide. That helps me and it also helps me know what the winger wants when I get in the middle.

"The modern-day attacker is not just a number nine or number 10 or just a winger. It is someone who can interchange between the positions if they are needed to. I think I'm a number nine but if I have to move to other positions for certain games it is what you have to do and it is part of your attributes."

Rashford is currently on a run of 18 Premier League games without a goal.

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Southgate: 'Shaw must rise to Man Utd test'
