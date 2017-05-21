Claudio Ranieri: 'Anthony Martial is my best signing'

Monaco's French forward Anthony Martial celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Monaco (ASM) and Bastia (SCB) on March 13, 2015
© Getty Images
Claudio Ranieri says that signing Anthony Martial during his time at AS Monaco represents the best signing of his managerial career.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 11:46 UK

Claudio Ranieri has revealed that he rates his signing of Anthony Martial during his time at AS Monaco as the best piece of business of his managerial career.

It was widely assumed that Ranieri would consider the £5.6m to sign N'Golo Kante for Leicester City would represent his greatest act in the transfer market, but Ranieri instead takes more satisfaction from the signing of Martial.

In June 2013, Monaco paid Lyon a fee of €5m plus add-ons to buy the young French attacker, before the club were able to sell him to Manchester United just over two years later for a fee potentially rising to £58m.

The Italian told Goals on Sunday: "I think the best was Martial for Monaco. We buy him for five million and sell for 60."

Ranieri also spoke about paying £11m to sign Frank Lampard from West Ham United in 2001, a transfer which attracted mixed opinions at the time before Lampard went on to become Chelsea's record goalscorer.

He added: "When I bought Lampard, a lot of people said that I had spent too much money on him. By the end, it looks cheap."

Ranieri is currently out of work, but he has been linked with the soon-to-be-vacant position at Watford.

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho: Rooney situation "very difficult"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Claudio Ranieri, Anthony Martial, N'Golo Kante, Frank Lampard, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Monaco's French forward Anthony Martial celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Monaco (ASM) and Bastia (SCB) on March 13, 2015
Claudio Ranieri: 'Anthony Martial is my best signing'
 Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Report: Jose Mourinho fighting for new Manchester United deal
 Tiemoue Bakayoko and Yaya Toure during the Champions League match between Manchester City and AS Monaco on February 21, 2017
Manchester United, Liverpool 'make Tiemoue Bakayoko enquiry'
Blind keen on Manchester United stayValencia to captain Man United in final?Ibrahimovic jokes he is "ready" for finalHerrera targets United history in StockholmMan Utd U23 keeper wants to impress Mourinho
United to make move for Stefan de Vrij?Man United to turn attention to Matic?Mkhitaryan: 'No nerves ahead of Europa final'Man Utd sign Espanyol wonderkidMourinho: 'Ajax should not be in EL'
> Manchester United Homepage
More AS Monaco News
Monaco's French forward Anthony Martial celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Monaco (ASM) and Bastia (SCB) on March 13, 2015
Claudio Ranieri: 'Anthony Martial is my best signing'
 Tiemoue Bakayoko and Yaya Toure during the Champions League match between Manchester City and AS Monaco on February 21, 2017
Manchester United, Liverpool 'make Tiemoue Bakayoko enquiry'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Liverpool fall short with £64m bid for striker Kylian Mbappe?
Monaco turn down £103m bid for Mbappe?Kylian Mbappe vows to 'get even better'Result: AS Monaco win Ligue 1 titleMonaco 'reject big-money Mbappe offer'Nancy on brink of relegation from Ligue 1
Wenger keen to secure Lemar signing?Mbappe: 'Monaco proud of run to semis'Jardim "proud" of AS Monaco playersFalcao: 'We weren't clinical enough'Result: Juve ease into Champions League final
> AS Monaco Homepage
More Leicester City News
Monaco's French forward Anthony Martial celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Monaco (ASM) and Bastia (SCB) on March 13, 2015
Claudio Ranieri: 'Anthony Martial is my best signing'
 Kasper Schmeichel applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Preview: Leicester City vs. Bournemouth
 Marcin Wasilewski in action for Leicester on December 26, 2014
Marcin Wasilewski to leave Leicester City at end of season
Ranieri: 'Shakespeare deserves chance'Shakespeare: 'No positives from Spurs loss'Shakespeare remains coy on Foxes futureResult: Kane nets four as Spurs thrash LeicesterTeam News: Dembele, Sissoko recalled to Spurs XI
Live Commentary: Leicester City 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happenedJamie Vardy glad he stuck with LeicesterHowe hails "outstanding" ShakespeareShakespeare: 'Injuries have hit Leicester'Preview: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
> Leicester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 