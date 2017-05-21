Claudio Ranieri says that signing Anthony Martial during his time at AS Monaco represents the best signing of his managerial career.

Claudio Ranieri has revealed that he rates his signing of Anthony Martial during his time at AS Monaco as the best piece of business of his managerial career.

It was widely assumed that Ranieri would consider the £5.6m to sign N'Golo Kante for Leicester City would represent his greatest act in the transfer market, but Ranieri instead takes more satisfaction from the signing of Martial.

In June 2013, Monaco paid Lyon a fee of €5m plus add-ons to buy the young French attacker, before the club were able to sell him to Manchester United just over two years later for a fee potentially rising to £58m.

The Italian told Goals on Sunday: "I think the best was Martial for Monaco. We buy him for five million and sell for 60."

Ranieri also spoke about paying £11m to sign Frank Lampard from West Ham United in 2001, a transfer which attracted mixed opinions at the time before Lampard went on to become Chelsea's record goalscorer.

He added: "When I bought Lampard, a lot of people said that I had spent too much money on him. By the end, it looks cheap."

Ranieri is currently out of work, but he has been linked with the soon-to-be-vacant position at Watford.