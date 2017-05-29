General view of Old Trafford

Regan Poole: 'I will be patient at Manchester United'

Newport defender Regan Poole in action during the Capital One Cup First Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newport County at Molineux on August 11, 2015
Manchester United youngster Regan Poole insists that he is happy to wait for his chance at the club rather than looking for a permanent move elsewhere.
Monday, May 29, 2017

Manchester United youngster Regan Poole has insisted that he is willing to wait for his chance in the first team at the club.

The 18-year-old made his debut for United under Louis van Gaal in February 2015 on the same night that Marcus Rashford also made his senior bow, with the latter scoring twice in a Europa League victory over FC Midtjylland.

Rashford has gone on to make 71 appearances for United's first team whereas Poole has not featured at senior level since, but the Welsh youngster insists that he has not considered leaving the club on a permanent basis.

"I've had a little taste of the first team and that's what I want again. But I'm only 18 and sometimes you just have to step back and think 'I've still got a few years there and I've still got time'. So I just have to be a little bit patient and wait my time," he told reporters.

"You see these centre-backs coming in for millions of pounds and sometimes it does get you down, but I've still got a long time there and hopefully I get longer after my contract ends. I want to be at the club for as long as possible so I look beyond stuff like that (big money signings) and ahead to when I'm 21 or 22.

"Obviously it was nice to get my debut at 17, which was unexpected. For me that was an achievement, and I just want more of it. It's possible I could go out on loan, but I haven't spoken to the club about what happens next season.

"It's a tough one because I'm developing under the best coaches in the world at United, and it's all about what the club thinks is best for me. But I would like to get out on loan. I miss playing in the league, there was nothing better."

Poole is currently with the Wales Under-20 squad for the Toulon tournament.

Wayne Rooney applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
