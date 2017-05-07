Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says that his side should still be aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table.

Manager Jose Mourinho has suggested that he will place priority on their bid to win the Europa League, which would earn United a spot in next season's Champions League.

However, with United just one point adrift of fourth-place Manchester City, Pogba wants his team to continue their bid to try to finish in fourth place before a potential final against Ajax or Lyon.

The 24-year-old told MUTV: "Of course, we have to believe. Obviously, we want to do it and we can. Of course we're strong enough, we are Manchester United and we can do this.

"To be in the top four, our mind has to go there, and we also want to win the Europa League.

"We have to keep our heads on the challenge and the big objective; we want to achieve the big goals, not the small ones. We're confident of that. We're young and fresh."

United are likely to rest players when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.