Paul Pogba delighted with Antoine Griezmann progress

Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between France and Republic of Ireland on June 26, 2016
© AFP
Paul Pogba says he is delighted with seeing France teammate Antoine Griezmann establish himself as one of the leading strikers in world football.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 at 15:29 UK

France midfielder Paul Pogba has expressed his joy at seeing compatriot Antoine Griezmann establish himself as one of the leading strikers in world football.

The Atletico Madrid forward has been rewarded for a successful 2016 with a nomination for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award, where he will face off against Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Griezmann helped Atletico to the final of the Champions League and also played a key role in helping Les Bleus to the final of Euro 2016 last summer, finishing as the tournament top-scorer with six goals.

"I'm very proud of him. I know what he's been through," Pogba, of Manchester United, said in an interview with FIFA.

"When he arrived at Atletico Madrid the first year, he wasn't playing all the time, he was on the bench. He talked to me, saying he was frustrated, that it was hard as he wasn't playing.

"After that he kept working hard, and now he's one of the three nominees for The Best award. I'm very happy for him, especially to see a French player doing so well."

The awards ceremony to vote the best footballer in the world for 2016 will take place on January 9.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on September 21, 2016
Read Next:
Antoine Griezmann "very happy" at Atletico
>
View our homepages for Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between France and Republic of Ireland on June 26, 2016
Paul Pogba delighted with Antoine Griezmann progress
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Wayne Rooney to start for Manchester United in FA Cup tie against Reading
 Bastian Schweinsteiger of Manchester United during the Capital One Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Ipswich Town at Old Trafford on September 23, 2015 in Manchester, England.
Jose Mourinho: 'Bastian Schweinsteiger wants to remain at Manchester United'
Schneiderlin 'to undergo Everton medical'Everton join chase for Kostas Manolas?United offer Griezmann £220k a week?Can Mourinho's United make an upset in the later part of the season? Man Utd to wait until summer to spend?
Mourinho 'wants to offer Carrick new deal'Stam hopes for "warm welcome" on United returnMan United 'want permanent exit for Depay'Guardiola clarifies 'United bigger' remarksMan United to recall defender next week?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Atletico Madrid News
Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between France and Republic of Ireland on June 26, 2016
Paul Pogba delighted with Antoine Griezmann progress
 Antoine Griezmann celebrates in the air after scoring the opener during the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on April 13, 2016
Manchester United offer Antoine Griezmann £220k a week?
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Manchester City 'to wait until summer to move for Atletico's Lucas Hernandez'
Simeone confirms Atletico Madrid stayAntoine Griezmann "very happy" at AtleticoMan United 'want Griezmann, Niguez'Marin confirms Man City double bidMarin: 'Simeone will stay next season'
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16United, City 'to battle for Griezmann'Simeone: 'I could extend Atletico contract'Atletico assistant Burgos hails CerciBarcelona, Atletico 'monitor Soriano'
> Atletico Madrid Homepage
More France News
Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between France and Republic of Ireland on June 26, 2016
Paul Pogba delighted with Antoine Griezmann progress
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Didier Deschamps doubts Paul Pogba Ballon d'Or chances
 France's forward Karim Benzema after an own goal during a Group E football match between France and Honduras at the Beira-Rio Stadium in Porto Alegre during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 15, 2014
France boss Didier Deschamps hints at Karim Benzema return
Deschamps: Griezmann 'not irreplaceable'Atletico Madrid say Griezmann foot not brokenReport: Griezmann to miss Madrid derbyWenger calls for Deschamps to rest KoscielnyEvra, Pogba perform 'Let's Get It On'
Result: France come from behind to beat SwedenGriezmann names Vardy in top three playersDeschamps: 'Giroud still not fully fit'Lloris: 'Koscielny now one of world's best'Liverpool 'to push for Sakho exit'
> France Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version