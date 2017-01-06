Paul Pogba says he is delighted with seeing France teammate Antoine Griezmann establish himself as one of the leading strikers in world football.

The Atletico Madrid forward has been rewarded for a successful 2016 with a nomination for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award, where he will face off against Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Griezmann helped Atletico to the final of the Champions League and also played a key role in helping Les Bleus to the final of Euro 2016 last summer, finishing as the tournament top-scorer with six goals.

"I'm very proud of him. I know what he's been through," Pogba, of Manchester United, said in an interview with FIFA.

"When he arrived at Atletico Madrid the first year, he wasn't playing all the time, he was on the bench. He talked to me, saying he was frustrated, that it was hard as he wasn't playing.

"After that he kept working hard, and now he's one of the three nominees for The Best award. I'm very happy for him, especially to see a French player doing so well."

The awards ceremony to vote the best footballer in the world for 2016 will take place on January 9.