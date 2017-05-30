General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Phil Jones: Manchester United "can take on anyone" next season

Benik Afobe and Phil Jones in action during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United centre-back Phil Jones admits that this season "has been tough at times", but is confident of closing the gap on those at the top in 2017-18.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 19:00 UK

Phil Jones has backed Manchester United to challenge for the Premier League title next season, insisting that there is little between his side and champions Chelsea.

The Red Devils finished sixth in the English top flight this term, 24 points adrift of the country's top side in a campaign that saw them draw an unrivalled 15 times.

Ten of those draws came at Old Trafford, and Jones concedes that Europa League winners United must now make the most of their chances if they are to close the gap on those above them in the year to come.

"There is no doubt that when everyone is fit and everyone is playing well and confident we can take on anyone," he told the club's official website. "We're not scared of anyone and we don't look at other clubs and think we're miles away from them, far from it. But we know we can certainly challenge better than we have done this season in the league.

"It's been tough at times, especially at home when we've created loads of chances but there has been some goalkeeping heroics or we've made the wrong pass at the key time, but ultimately I think we've had a good season.

"Collectively as a squad whoever has played in the games and travelled has dug deep and we thoroughly deserved to get to the Europa final. We worked hard to get there and ultimately the Champions League is where we want to be and the football we want to be playing next season. That's where the club belongs and we had to earn that right. We've learnt a lot from the experience and that can only help us."

Jones appeared 26 times for United in all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign, but was not used in the 2-0 win over Ajax in last week's Stockholm final.

Manchester United's Chris Smalling in action against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Read Next:
Man Utd 'open to Chris Smalling offers'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Phil Jones, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Manchester United 'in driving seat to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose'
 England forward Marcus Rashford speaks with interim manager Gareth Southgate during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Gareth Southgate defends decision to include Marcus Rashford in senior squad
 Croatia's midfielder Ivan Perisic celebrates after scoring during the Group A football match between Cameroon and Croatia at The Amazonia Arena in Manaus on June 18, 2014
Inter Milan confirm Manchester United interest in Ivan Perisic
Phil Jones: "We can take on anyone"Herrera to reject interest from Barcelona?Southgate: 'Rooney has decisions to make'Saul: 'Atletico can cope without Griezmann'Mata bemoans United's league campaign
Man Utd confident of shock Bale deal?Holland: 'Rooney still has England future'Poole: 'I will be patient at Man Utd'Milan CEO: 'We need Donnarumma decision'Robson 'would be surprised if Rooney stayed'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 