General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Andreas Pereira eyes first-team role at Manchester United

Andreas Pereira of Manchester United in action during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between Manchester United FC and VfL Wolfsburg at Old Trafford on September 30, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira hopes to play his way into Jose Mourinho's first-team plans having spent last season out on loan.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 18:30 UK

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has set his sights on breaking into the first team during the upcoming campaign.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at La Liga side Granada, scoring five goals in 37 appearances across all competitions during his time in Spain.

Pereira was unable to prevent Granada from suffering relegation from La Liga, but having returned to Old Trafford he is now hopeful of playing his way into Jose Mourinho's plans.

"I am very happy that I am back, and I can be part of this team," he told MUTV.

"I will try to do my best to stay here, get an important role for the season, to help my teammates and to impress the manager.

"It boosts me that the people here trust the young players. I am very happy for the young players and I want to be a part of this team as well."

Pereira, who has only made 13 senior appearances for United before, is currently with the squad on their pre-season tour of the United States.

Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at White Hart Lane on September 26, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Eric Dier 'keen on Manchester United move'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Andreas Pereira, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'to be offered new Manchester United deal'
 Eric Dier in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Manchester United 'willing to go up to £60m for Eric Dier'
 A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017
Jose Mourinho 'rejected Alexandre Lacazette deal'
Di Matteo: 'Lukaku perfect fit for Man United'Man Utd 'contact Aurier over move'Pereira eyes first-team role at Man UtdJose Mourinho 'rules out Bakayoko move'West Brom 'want Smalling, Jones'
Eric Dier 'keen on Manchester United move'Morata to train alongside Man UtdCarrick named new Man Utd captainMan United 'to offer Herrera new deal'Carrick backs Lukaku to impress
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 