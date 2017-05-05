General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Michael Owen: 'Manchester United better with Marcus Rashford'

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Michael Owen says that Manchester United "will score a lot more" goals with Marcus Rashford leading their line, rather than Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 5, 2017 at 23:11 UK

Michael Owen has claimed that Manchester United "will score a lot more" goals with Marcus Rashford leading their line, rather than experienced forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic scored 28 times in 46 appearances for Man United before picking up a season-ending knee injury in the Europa League against Anderlecht last month.

Rashford has since been handed the starting forward role for the Red Devils, and the 19-year-old netted his 10th goal of the campaign in Thursday night's 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo in the Europa League.

Owen, who represented Man United between 2009 and 2012, has said that Ibrahimovic "will always score a few more goals", but Rashford is the better option for the team.

"I think if you ask his teammates, they would probably prefer to play with Rashford upfront. He just gives them options. Zlatan will always score a few more goals than Rashford if they both started every week together," Owen told BT Sport.

"But I think the team will score a lot more with Rashford in the team [on his own]. The overriding factor is that I think Rashford's here to stay."

Rashford has scored five times in 29 Premier League appearances for Man United this season.

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016
Read Next:
Carrick: 'Injury list no excuse for failure'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Michael Owen, Marcus Rashford, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho hails Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira
 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Live Commentary: Celta Vigo vs. Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Manchester United, Manchester City 'want Ajax wonderkid'
Owen: 'United better with Rashford'Blind: 'EL semi-final tie not over'Jose Mourinho: 'Celta deserve respect'Fellaini: 'I had to control myself'Preview: Arsenal vs. Manchester United
Three Spurs players on April POTM shortlistMourinho: 'Forget about Rashford age'Mourinho not pleased with result in VigoResult: Rashford gives United first-leg advantageTeam News: Widescale changes for Celta, Man United
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
10Southampton33118143944-541
11Bournemouth35118165063-1341
12Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
13Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
14Watford34117163755-1840
15Burnley35116183549-1439
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 