Former Manchester United player Phil Neville suggests that he backs Jose Mourinho's criticism of defender Luke Shaw.

Former Manchester United player Phil Neville has suggested that Luke Shaw should listen to the criticism aimed at him by manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho has said that Shaw is "a long way behind" the rest of the squad on the training pitch as he continues to leave the England international down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Neville - who spent 10 years of his professional career at United - appears to back Mourinho's stance, saying that Shaw should "take a massive look at himself", but he feels that the 21-year-old can still go on to have a successful period at his current club.

The 40-year-old told BBC Radio 5 live: "He needs to take massive look at himself. On Saturday Jose Mourinho picked Ashley Young at left-back. He is a winger. He has played Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo at left-back. These are not out and out left-backs.

"He has potential to be one of best left-backs in Europe. I really believe in this kid. He needs to take a long look at himself.

"It might just be Jose trying to get something out of him. That attitude and professionalism that is needed to be the number one left-back at United. I am disappointed he is not number one. There must be reasons for that."

Injury and form has led to Shaw being restricted to just 15 appearances for United in all competitions this season.