Gary Neville: 'Anthony Martial not reaching potential'

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville admits that Anthony Martial is not living up to his potential under Jose Mourinho.
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville has admitted that Anthony Martial is failing to live up to his potential under Jose Mourinho.

The 21-year-old winger has made just nine Premier League starts for the Red Devils this season, failing to nail down a regular starting spot due to some inconsistent form.

Mourinho has called for more from the France international, and Neville agrees that he needs to improve if he is to fulfil his promise.

"He's only achieving a very small part of his potential. He ranges from sensational to disinterested. Let's hope he gets going now!" he wrote on Twitter.

"He has the talent to become a very special player. He needs to show his love for the game and display that in his performances.

"I do like him but like others want to see him realise his potential. Same with Luke Shaw. They are both huge talents."

Martial has scored six goals across all competitions for United so far this season.

Mourinho dissatisfied with Martial's form
