Gary Neville hails "outstanding" Antonio Valencia

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville hails Antonio Valencia, who has nailed-down the right-back position for the Red Devils over the last couple of seasons.
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has paid tribute to Antonio Valencia, who has nailed-down the right-back position for the Red Devils over the last couple of seasons.

Valencia joined United in 2009 as a right winger, but has gradually developed into a right-back at Old Trafford, with the Ecuador international using his physical abilities to thrive in the position.

The 32-year-old scored a wonder goal in United's 4-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, and Neville has said that Valencia has "been absolutely outstanding for the last 18 months, two years".

"He's been absolutely outstanding for the last 18 months, two years. I had doubts as to whether it could last in the long term with him, I thought it was more of a stop gap until they signed a right-back. But he's the real thing," Neville told Sky Sports News.

"He is a top right-back now; he's strong, quick, supports the attack, and doesn't make any mistakes. United don't need to sign a right-back. To think they signed Matteo Darmian as the right-back, Valencia is head and shoulders above him."

Valencia is currently sporting the captain's armband for United due to Michael Carrick's non-involvement.

