David Moyes claims that he wanted to sign Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos after taking over at Manchester United in 2013.

The Scot was appointed as Red Devils manager in 2013 following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, but lasted just 10 months in the job before being sacked.

Moyes made just one major summer signing in the shape of Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini, but he insists that he was aiming for some of the world's best players.

The Sunderland boss told Sky Sports News: "Toni Kroos was agreed to come in the summer. I had agreed it with Toni himself and his agent.

"When I first went in my real target was Bale. I felt all along that Bale was a Manchester United player. I fought right until the last minute, but he had his mind made up on going to Real Madrid.

"I remember when I first met Sir Alex and he always said there was a chance Ronaldo might come back. So that was the level we were targeting."

United eventually finished seventh in the Premier League table in the season that Moyes was appointed.