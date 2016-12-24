General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

David Moyes wanted Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

David Moyes manager of Manchester United applauds the fans during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park on April 5, 2014
© Getty Images
David Moyes claims that he wanted to sign Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos after taking over at Manchester United in 2013.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 24, 2016 at 17:02 UK

David Moyes has revealed that he wanted to sign Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos while manager of Manchester United.

The Scot was appointed as Red Devils manager in 2013 following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, but lasted just 10 months in the job before being sacked.

Moyes made just one major summer signing in the shape of Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini, but he insists that he was aiming for some of the world's best players.

The Sunderland boss told Sky Sports News: "Toni Kroos was agreed to come in the summer. I had agreed it with Toni himself and his agent.

"When I first went in my real target was Bale. I felt all along that Bale was a Manchester United player. I fought right until the last minute, but he had his mind made up on going to Real Madrid.

"I remember when I first met Sir Alex and he always said there was a chance Ronaldo might come back. So that was the level we were targeting."

United eventually finished seventh in the Premier League table in the season that Moyes was appointed.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'Easy to settle at Man Utd'
>
View our homepages for Marouane Fellaini, David Moyes, Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alex Ferguson, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Manchester United to offer coaching role to Zlatan Ibrahimovic?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Easy to settle at Manchester United'
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Wayne Rooney offered £700k a week by China?
Moyes 'wanted Kroos, Bale and Ronaldo'Latest team news: Man Utd vs. SunderlandJones: 'I've changed my post-match routine'Borthwick-Jackson: 'I stay in contact with Mourinho'Southampton increase Van Dijk valuation?
Valencia make £14m move for Marcos Rojo?Moyes: 'I was unfairly treated at Man Utd'Claude Puel: 'No need to sell Van Dijk'Jose Mourinho: 'Luke Shaw only absentee'Moyes: 'I have moved on from United'
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version