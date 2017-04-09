Apr 9, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

David Moyes: 'Sunderland close to desperation'

David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Sunderland manager David Moyes admits that his side must beat Manchester United on Sunday if they are to keep their fading survival hopes alive.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 18:26 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has admitted that his side are "getting close to desperation" as they continue to run out of time to launch another great escape.

Tuesday's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City plunged the Black Cats into even more trouble, with 10 points now separating them from safety and just eight games of the season remaining.

Sunderland welcome Manchester United to the Stadium of Light on Sunday, and Moyes acknowledged that his side must end the visitors' 20-match unbeaten streak if they are to keep their fading survival hopes alive.

"Look, we're not kidding on, we're getting close to desperation. We have to win. I have been saying that for the last... I was probably saying it before Christmas time. In fact, I've been saying it since probably day one of the season if you want to be truthful, that we had to win," he told reporters.

"I don't think my message has changed from then to what it is now, that we have to try to win the games. We are certainly not giving up. We have got chances. The club has done it [in the past]. If we won the remaining games, we would stay up. That's the answer, win the remaining games.

"You know, all the jobs are tough. The toughest thing about this is I'm bottom of the league, that's the hardest thing. But all jobs carry tough challenges. Wherever you go, everybody gets a tough challenge for different reasons. This one is because we have not been able to win enough games and we are bottom of the league at the moment. That's the real toughness."

Sunderland, who still have the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea to face this season, have failed to even score in their last six outings.

Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
