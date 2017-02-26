General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic can play until he is in his forties'

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Jose Mourinho attend an Inter Milan training session on July 21, 2009.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes that veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, can play until age 40 and beyond.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has claimed that evergreen forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic can play until age 40 and beyond.

The 35-year-old Swede has impressed for the Red Devils this season, scoring 24 goals and registering seven assists in 37 games in all competitions.

Mourinho, who managed Ibrahimovic at Inter Milan during the 2008-09 season, believes that the mercurial striker is better now than he was several years ago.

He told Sky Sports News: "He is more collected, he is more intelligent, he understands the game even better. He is not just a finisher, he is also somebody that is important in the creation. He leads, he has a special feeling with the younger guys. I think he is better now."

When asked if he could emulate Roma legend Francesco Totti in playing until his forties, the Portuguese coach replied: "I think he could. By the physical point of view of course he could.

"But I don't think it is the physical point of view, it is the mental point of view. He will make the decision like Javier Zanetti, Paolo Maldini and like Totti will do one day. He will make the decision and I think the world of football has to accept the decision because what he is doing is phenomenal. One day he will wake up and decide enough is enough."

Ibrahimovic is expected to start for Man United as they hunt their first major silverware of the season on Sunday when they face Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

Paul Pogba celebrates scoring during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016
