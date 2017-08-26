Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that his team will have to be extremely wary of the threat posed by Leicester City this weekend.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that his team will have to be at their best to overcome Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend.

The Red Devils have opened their new Premier League season with back-to-back 4-0 wins over West Ham United and Swansea City, and will go in search of a third straight success in Saturday's late kickoff.

Leicester will enter the match off the back of successive wins in league and cup, however, and Mourinho has claimed that the Foxes "are the same team" that won the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season.

"I think they are the same team as they were two seasons ago. Are they going to be champions again? Honestly, I don't think so because there are many teams that I don't think all of them are going to fail," Mourinho told reporters.

"But I think in terms of their qualities, I think they are the same team and they are playing exactly the same way they played before. [Leicester's] game against Arsenal ended with a defeat but could have ended with a victory.

"At home, they won comfortably [against Brighton last weekend], midweek [against Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup] they changed their whole team and they won very comfortably with players that probably, some of them they are not even going to be on the bench tomorrow."

Mourinho's side ran out 4-1 winners when Leicester travelled to Old Trafford in the Premier League last season.