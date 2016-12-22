General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists that his team can finish higher than fourth in the Premier League table this season.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that his team can finish higher than fourth position in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils remain sixth in the table after struggling for consistency during the 2016-17 campaign, but they have won their last three in the league to move to within four points of the top four ahead of Monday's clash with Sunderland.

Much of the talk has focused on whether Man United can secure a return to the Champions League this term, but Mourinho is not prepared to settle for fourth place in the division.

"For me to be happy, it's an accumulation of factors. For me to be happy is the way we end the season playing, the evolution of the team, the empathy with the supporters, the results in many different competitions we are playing," Mourinho told Sky Sports News.

"So let's see where we finish, I don't want to say fourth, because I think we can do better than fourth. But we have the risk of not finishing fourth because the competition is so hard and the top teams have the same ambitions as we have. So I don't want to say fourth or third or fifth."

Mourinho also recently insisted that he would not think twice about signing a new contract at Man United after reports claimed that the English giants wanted to extend the Portuguese's current three-year deal.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016
