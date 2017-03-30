Jose Mourinho wants 'easy job' after leaving Manchester United

Jose Mourinho has revealed that he wants an "easier job" when he decides to move on from Manchester United.
Jose Mourinho has admitted that he wants an "easier job" after he leaves Manchester United.

The Portuguese coach is almost one year into a three-year deal at Old Trafford and has already won a trophy - the EFL Cup.

Mourinho, who has managed Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Real Madrid in his career, has previously claimed that he would one day like to coach a national side.

In an interview with ESPN, the 54-year-old was asked about potentially taking charge of the Brazil team in the future.

"I think following Manchester United I need an easier job than Manchester United, and coaching the Brazilian team should be more difficult," said Mourinho.

"Obviously it would be exciting, any coach wants to work with the best clubs and with the best. The Brazilian team is obviously a leader of success, obviously with talent, no matter what the generation, talent always appears.

"But I have to confess that it must be difficult, in every Brazilian there is a coach, in each journalist there is a better coach than the coach. I think it must be a difficult country to work for, but also a passionate one."

Meanwhile, Mourinho has ruled out making a record-breaking move for Barcelona star Neymar, describing a potential swoop as "absurd".

Brazil's defender David Luiz celebrates scoring during a friendly football match Austria vs Brazil at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna on November 18, 2014
