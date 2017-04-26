Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho suggests that he is reluctant to speak on the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who will miss the rest of 2017 through injury.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that it is currently "a waste of time" to discuss the future of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Last Thursday against Anderlecht, Ibrahimovic suffered a serious knee injury which will rule out him for the remainder of 2017, and it is currently uncertain whether the Swede will continue with his playing career.

Ibrahimovic is out of contract at United in the summer but rather than speak about the forward potentially remaining at Old Trafford, Mourinho wants focus to be placed on Ibrahimovic's recovery.

The 54-year-old told reporters: "I don't know, I don't want to know, I'm not interested in it, I don't care about it, I just want the difficult surgery to go and we think he's in fabulous hands and now he must recover from the injury and prepare himself mentally for the next step.

"I think the next step will be something he really wants, which is what I was saying before the injury in the period of doubts over his future. He's much more important than me and what I want.

"I always want the players to be happy, to choose their future, but now, before such an important surgery, I think it's a waste of time to speak about what next."

Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals in 46 appearances during the current campaign.