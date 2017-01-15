Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that the club's fans must match the backing of Liverpool's supporters when they visited Anfield in October.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reiterated his call for the club's supporters to create a hostile atmosphere against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Mourinho was critical of United's fans after their 2-0 victory over Hull City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, and the Portuguese has said that they must match the effort which Liverpool's supporters produced when the teams met at Anfield in October.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "Now is just a question of having a little bit extra in a match which for them means a little bit more.

"It's for them that the match means something more. They have to make us feel that feeling we felt that at Anfield – we felt clearly for the Liverpool fans it was more than a match.

"Now we play at home we have a huge percentage of our fans compared with Liverpool fans."

United head into the match just five points adrift of second-place Liverpool in the Premier League table.