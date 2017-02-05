General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester United can no longer raid rivals for best players'

Chelsea's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho gestures during a UEFA Chamions league group stage football match between Chelsea and Dynamo Kiev at Stamford Bridge stadium in west London on November 4, 2015
© Getty Images
Jose Mourinho believes that the days of Manchester United raiding their Premier League title rivals for their best players are over.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 at 10:26 UK

Jose Mourinho has claimed that the days of Manchester United raiding their rivals for their best players are over.

The Red Devils were previously seen as the standout club in English football and it was not uncommon for fellow title challengers to lose their best players to the lure of Old Trafford.

In the past, United have signed Robin van Persie from Arsenal, Dimitar Berbatov from Tottenham Hotspur, Andy Cole from Newcastle United and Eric Cantona from Leeds United.

However, they have not bought a player from a top-four rival since signing Juan Mata in January 2014 when he was no longer in Mourinho's plans at Chelsea.

"Football has changed in the three years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. This is the new football," Mourinho told Sky Sports News.

"Do you think I can go to Tottenham and buy two players to kill Tottenham? I can't. I cannot go to Arsenal and buy their two best players, or go to Chelsea and bring two of the players that I love very, very much. That time is over.

"The situation where you could start to become the champions by attacking your opponents is over in this country. If you get a player from a top club, you only get a player those clubs don't want to keep.

"You cannot attack your rivals any more. It used to be that when one of the big clubs was getting stronger, another of the big clubs was getting weaker. The problem we are finding is that we are getting stronger but so are the others. That means we have to grow up again and it is going to take more time."

United sit sixth in the Premier League table, four points outside the top four, ahead of their trip to English champions and relegation battlers Leicester City.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
United to sell Martial to fund Griezmann signing?
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Robin van Persie, Dimitar Berbatov, Andy Cole, Eric Cantona, Alex Ferguson, Juan Mata, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Chelsea's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho gestures during a UEFA Chamions league group stage football match between Chelsea and Dynamo Kiev at Stamford Bridge stadium in west London on November 4, 2015
Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester United can no longer raid rivals for best players'
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Alexis Sanchez to replace Antoine Griezmann at Atletico Madrid?
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United to sell Anthony Martial to fund Antoine Griezmann signing?
United agree deal to sign Benfica defender?Kane: 'Rashford needs chances at Man United'Evra "was very close" to Man United returnRonald Koeman: 'Man United can be caught'Mourinho hails 'world's best' Ranieri
Schweinsteiger included in Europa League squadJose Mourinho concerned by lack of goalsMourinho snubs talk of "impossible deals"Man United recall youngster due to keeper injuryTuanzebe pens new Man United deal until 2020
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Arsenal24145552282447
4Liverpool24137452302246
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version