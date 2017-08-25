Jose Mourinho 'understands Wayne Rooney's England call'

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that he 'understands' Wayne Rooney's reasons for deciding to announce his international retirement earlier this week.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has said that he 'understands' Wayne Rooney's reasons for deciding to announce his international retirement.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Rooney had stepped away from England duty after a record-breaking 53 goals in 119 appearances for the national team.

Mourinho has revealed that Rooney, who left Man United for Everton earlier this summer, informed him of the decision on Tuesday night, and the Portuguese has paid tribute to everything that the 31-year-old achieved in a Three Lions shirt.

"He told me the night before. I am nobody to tell him agree, not agree, to do it or not do it, just listened to his reasons and I understand his reasons," Mourinho told reporters.

"He does it for Everton, he does it for his family, so I have no complaints. I just realise, like many other people, when he retires, you realise how many matches he played, how many goals he scored, what he represents for the football in this country and many congratulations for his career with the Three Lions."

Rooney has scored twice in two Premier League matches for Everton at the start of the 2017-18 campaign.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
