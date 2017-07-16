Jul 16, 2017 at 3am UK at ​The Home Depot Center
LA GalaxyLos Angeles Galaxy
2-5
Man UtdManchester United
dos Santos (79', 88')
FT(HT: 0-3)
Rashford (2', 20'), Fellaini (26'), Mkhitaryan (67'), Martial (72')

Jose Mourinho tips Marcus Rashford to hit goal trail

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho tips 19-year-old forward Marcus Rashford to hit the goal trail next season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has backed Marcus Rashford to hit the goal trail next season after the teenage forward kicked off his pre-season campaign with a brace.

Rashford netted twice in Man United's 5-2 win over Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night, with the 19-year-old producing two clinical finishes as the Red Devils comfortably overcame the MLS outfit.

Mourinho has hinted that he will look to use the England international as a centre-forward during the 2017-18 campaign due to "the natural evolution of the kid".

"It's just the natural evolution of the kid. An accumulation of minutes on the pitch. You change your body when you're a young kid, he's already taller than when I arrived 13 months ago, he's three centimetres taller and he put some muscle on but without any kind of specific work because his speed is the most important quality," Mourinho told reporters.

"Last season in this period everyone was saying it would be difficult for me to play him but he was one of the top appearance-makers of the team last season which is good for his evolution. He played in the Europa League, important matches, and he's learning a lot.

"He's a great pro, has a great attitude and last season he maybe was not scoring a lot of goals and missing some chances but it was not a drama because that's part of the evolution. We know he is going to score more goals than last season."

Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof both made their Man United debuts against the Galaxy.

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Rooney sends warning to Romelu Lukaku
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Marcus Rashford, Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
Ander Herrera looking forward to European Super Cup
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho discusses three-man defence
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Jose Mourinho tips Marcus Rashford to hit goal trail
Mourinho will not appoint vice-captainNainggolan hints at new Roma contractRooney sends warning to Romelu LukakuMourinho disappointed to miss out on MorataMourinho: 'Signing Ronaldo is impossible'
Result: Rashford scores brace in Man Utd routLive Commentary: LA Galaxy 2-5 Man Utd - as it happenedNeville urges Man Utd to sign MaticIcardi backs Perisic to Man Utd dealDavid de Gea 'wants Real Madrid move'
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 