Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims that putting the building blocks in place, rather than winning silverware, was always the priority for this season.

Jose Mourinho has claimed that Manchester United are on course for a "magnificent" conclusion to his maiden campaign at the club.

The Red Devils have already lifted the EFL Cup this season and remain on track to win the Europa League, progressing through to the semi-final stage where they will meet Celta Vigo next month.

United may have struggled in the Premier League on the whole, sitting just outside the top four heading into the final run-in, but Mourinho is happy with the way things are panning out in the first year of his long-term project at Old Trafford.

"It doesn't matter what happens in terms of titles we win or don't win," he told Sky Sports News. "I always feel that the season is very important for me, the players and the club.

"I would say this can be the first season of the next five or six or seven. It can be the first season of better years. And the reality is even in the first season of better years we won already and we have already the chance to do good things until the end of the season.

"If we manage to win the Europa League and in August to play the European Super Cup against the Champions League winner, it will be magnificent."

United are currently one point outside the top four heading into Thursday's meeting with rivals Manchester City - the team directly above them in the table.