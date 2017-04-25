General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho: 'This season just the start for Manchester United'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims that putting the building blocks in place, rather than winning silverware, was always the priority for this season.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 16:56 UK

Jose Mourinho has claimed that Manchester United are on course for a "magnificent" conclusion to his maiden campaign at the club.

The Red Devils have already lifted the EFL Cup this season and remain on track to win the Europa League, progressing through to the semi-final stage where they will meet Celta Vigo next month.

United may have struggled in the Premier League on the whole, sitting just outside the top four heading into the final run-in, but Mourinho is happy with the way things are panning out in the first year of his long-term project at Old Trafford.

"It doesn't matter what happens in terms of titles we win or don't win," he told Sky Sports News. "I always feel that the season is very important for me, the players and the club.

"I would say this can be the first season of the next five or six or seven. It can be the first season of better years. And the reality is even in the first season of better years we won already and we have already the chance to do good things until the end of the season.

"If we manage to win the Europa League and in August to play the European Super Cup against the Champions League winner, it will be magnificent."

United are currently one point outside the top four heading into Thursday's meeting with rivals Manchester City - the team directly above them in the table.

Daley Blind has a crouch during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Stoke City on October 2, 2016
Read Next:
Blind "confident" playing at centre-back
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Brazil legend Ronaldo wishes Zlatan Ibrahimovic speedy recovery
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Manchester United 'agree deal to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid'
 A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'accepts he will not play for Manchester United again'
Mourinho: 'This is just the start for United'Herrera: 'Hazard has been best player'Blind "confident" playing at centre-backEmre Can supporting Man City in derbyHerrera: 'Derby is game of the season'
Conte aims dig at Manchester clubsReport: Walker to consider Tottenham futureMonaco: 'Mbappe does not want to go'Herrera dedicates win to Ibrahimovic, RojoHerrera: 'Ibrahimovic will bounce back'
> Manchester United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 