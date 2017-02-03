General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho: 'Waste of time to discuss impossible transfer deals'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will not waste time on "impossible deals" and is determined to focus on football again now that the transfer window is shut.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 at 15:15 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has pledged to focus on football after the closure of the January transfer window and insists that he will not waste time on "impossible deals".

The Red Devils were linked with a big-money move for Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann over the last month, but ultimately the biggest deal that took place was Morgan Schneiderlin's departure to Everton.

Mourinho, speaking at his press conference before United's Premier League fixture against Leicester City, said: "I think to be speaking about the transfer window when we are on February 3 makes no sense at all. The transfer window opens in the summer and until the summer I think I have nothing to tell you.

"I can repeat what I told you - of course I know what I want. I work with my players for about seven months and I know them better now. I think what we need I am very realistic about. I know what are the impossible targets and I don't like my club to participate in impossible deals.

"It is a waste of time and it is a gift to these impossible players and their agents to have a club like Manchester United interested in them. It just helps them improve their own situation but is not good for us at all.

"I am very realistic and very objective - my board knows what I think are our needs and from now until the summer I just focus on my players, our competitions, my club, our fans and try to get the best possible results."

January's low-key transfer activity at Old Trafford is in stark contrast to last summer, when a host of big-name players including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan joined the club.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Read Next:
Jose Mourinho: 'We need to beat Hull'
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Antoine Griezmann, Morgan Schneiderlin, Eric Bailly, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Waste of time to discuss impossible transfer deals'
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 0-0 Hull City - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has dig at Arsene Wenger, Jurgen Klopp
Man United recall youngster due to keeper injuryTuanzebe pens new Man United deal until 2020Herrera: 'Man Utd best club in England'Silva pleased with "important" pointPhil Jones rues missed opportunity
Virgil van Dijk to miss EFL Cup finalKlopp: 'Maybe I was lucky to escape punishment'Man Utd's Wilson has loan at Derby cancelledIbrahimovic's agent hints at Napoli moveMan Utd 'deny Griezmann deal agreed'
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City23144547281946
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd23119333211242
7Everton23107634241037
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Stoke CityStoke237882935-629
10Burnley2392122533-829
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2384112940-1128
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Hull City2345142047-2717
20Sunderland2344152042-2216
> Full Version