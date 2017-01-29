Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims that his side will face a much more difficult fixture schedule compared to a number of their rivals.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has described his side's fixture schedule as "crazy" and "nonsense".

The Red Devils added another game to their already-busy calendar with a 4-0 triumph over Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup this afternoon.

United face Southampton in the final of the EFL Cup next month and will also resume Europa League duties in the coming weeks, and Mourinho believes that his side will be up against it compared to other teams.

"We are going to have a very difficult season compared with other clubs. Liverpool will play 16 matches until the end of the season, Chelsea will play 16 plus some in the FA Cup and we are in this really crazy situation," he told reporters.

"Southampton will have 15 days without football before the final. We are going to play two matches against St Etienne and the next round of the FA Cup, so the calendar in the best country of world football is nonsense."

United will play their third match in the space of six days when they host Hull City at Old Trafford on Wednesday.