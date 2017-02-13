General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho: 'Selling Juan Mata last summer was not an option'

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata is congratulated by manager Jose Mourinho during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho heaps praise on midfielder Juan Mata for 'adapting to the football' that he was quick to roll out at Manchester United upon taking charge last summer.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he always knew Juan Mata would be an "important player" this season, despite suggestions that he was close to leaving last summer.

The 54-year-old's arrival at Old Trafford ahead of the 2016-17 campaign coincided with talk that Mata could be on his way out, having been sold by the Portuguese during their time together at Chelsea.

Mata has since shined for the Red Devils under Mourinho, finding the net against Watford on Saturday afternoon to make it nine goals and two assists in 30 appearances overall this season.

Mourinho claims that he did not have to think twice about keeping Mata at the club, as United's style of play differs to former club Chelsea's.

"When I came here people thought Mata was in trouble but I knew he wouldn't be in trouble," he told reporters. "One thing was the football I wanted my Chelsea to play and the other thing I want my Manchester United to play.

"Mata has adapted to the football I want to play. I knew since the beginning he would be an important player. I think he feels that confidence in me, that confidence in the game we want to try to play. So he is happy. He is happy on the pitch and you can see it the way he plays."

Mourinho also gave a word of caution on the future of full-back Luke Shaw, who has not featured for a single minute in the Premier League since the end of October.

Luke Shaw of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Mourinho wants Shaw to be patient
