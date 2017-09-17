Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho suggests that all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney will return to the club at some point in the future.

Rooney ended his trophy-laden 13-year spell at Old Trafford during the summer transfer window having surpassed Sir Bobby Charlton as the club's all-time leading goalscorer before rejoining Everton.

The 31-year-old's first game back at the stadium ended in disappointment this afternoon when he missed two clear chances as Everton were beaten 4-0 by United, but he was given a warm ovation when subbed off during the second half and Mourinho insists that he was not surprised by the reception.

"It's the nature of English fans, it's the nature of big clubs when the player is big in the club and is an important part of the club history," he told reporters.

"Every club in England does that. I can only speak by Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford but in both stadiums when we got former important players the reception is normally phenomenal. No surprise at all. He's at home and I believe that one day he will be back home."

Rooney has now lost all five of his matches against United during his two spells as an Everton player, failing to score in that time.