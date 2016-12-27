General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho: 'Paul Pogba world's best midfielder'

Paul Pogba and Victor Wanyama in action during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on December 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho brands France international Paul Pogba 'the best midfielder in the world'.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 18:28 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has branded Paul Pogba 'the best midfielder in the world'.

Pogba re-joined Man United from Juventus in the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils paying in the region of £90m to bring the France international back to Old Trafford.

The midfielder has been key in Man United's impressive form in recent weeks and while Mourinho does not expect to see the best of Pogba until next season, the Portuguese has lavished praise on the 23-year-old.

"The Premier League is very difficult," Mourinho told SFR. "You play three, four years in Italy and you come to the Premier League and the world is completely different. He's doing well, he's doing more than well. His evolution is clear. So I can imagine that next season for Paul will be top.

"At the moment, if you're not a goal scorer, you cannot win the Ballon d'Or. But if the perception changes, then Paul can win it, because Paul is not a goal scorer.

"Paul is a midfielder who will score more and more goals, because I think he has good conditions to score goals. Paul is a midfielder, in my opinion, the best, the best in the world. Obviously, he's young, he can still improve, he wants to improve, which is even better."

Pogba made the shortlist for the 2016 Ballon d'Or, but finished down in 14th position.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola shake hands before the derby at Old Trafford on September 10, 2016
Read Next:
Report: United, City both want Sandro
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Paul Pogba, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Victor Lindelof 'handed No.2 shirt by Manchester United'
 Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Anthony Martial must learn from Henrikh Mkhitaryan'
 Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland - as it happened
Mourinho: 'Pogba world's best midfielder'Larsson: 'Lindelof would thrive at United'Mkhitaryan hails Ibrahimovic impact at UnitedReport: United, City both want SandroMan United 'to reject Martial interest'
Mkhitaryan hails 'best ever goal'Report: Sevilla want Martial on loanMoyes content with Man Utd receptionWayne Rooney a doubt for Boro clashMourinho: 'Zlatan will stay next season'
> Manchester United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton176651716124
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version