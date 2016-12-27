Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho brands France international Paul Pogba 'the best midfielder in the world'.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has branded Paul Pogba 'the best midfielder in the world'.

Pogba re-joined Man United from Juventus in the summer transfer window, with the Red Devils paying in the region of £90m to bring the France international back to Old Trafford.

The midfielder has been key in Man United's impressive form in recent weeks and while Mourinho does not expect to see the best of Pogba until next season, the Portuguese has lavished praise on the 23-year-old.

"The Premier League is very difficult," Mourinho told SFR. "You play three, four years in Italy and you come to the Premier League and the world is completely different. He's doing well, he's doing more than well. His evolution is clear. So I can imagine that next season for Paul will be top.

"At the moment, if you're not a goal scorer, you cannot win the Ballon d'Or. But if the perception changes, then Paul can win it, because Paul is not a goal scorer.

"Paul is a midfielder who will score more and more goals, because I think he has good conditions to score goals. Paul is a midfielder, in my opinion, the best, the best in the world. Obviously, he's young, he can still improve, he wants to improve, which is even better."

Pogba made the shortlist for the 2016 Ballon d'Or, but finished down in 14th position.