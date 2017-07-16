Jul 16, 2017 at 3am UK at ​The Home Depot Center
Jose Mourinho pleased with Los Angeles Galaxy test

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho 'thanks' Los Angeles Galaxy for providing a good test during Sunday night's pre-season clash.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that he was pleased with the test that Los Angeles Galaxy provided during Saturday night's pre-season friendly at the StubHub Center.

Man United opened their preparations for the 2017-18 campaign with a comfortable 5-2 victory against Galaxy, with both managers selecting different XIs for both halves of the contest.

Marcus Rashford netted a brace for the Red Devils, while Marouane Fellaini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial were all on the scoresheet, and Mourinho has said that the match provided a worthwhile exercise.

"It was good and there were no injuries apart from Tim [Timothy Fosu-Mensah]. The most important thing for me was to compete and the second important thing was to see the players on the pitch in a system which we only played twice last season, so it is far from being our system but we have been working in the last two days to improve. Positionally it was good," Mourinho told reporters.

"Their coach didn't play to win, he played to give the experience to his players. He played like us, two teams, let's play. Obviously in the second half they had players with more experience and better quality and were more difficult to beat.

"I think the 5-2 for us means exactly the same as for them, we don't care about it. It was a good training session and I thank him for that and I thank the Galaxy players for the competition they gave us."

Next up for Man United is a clash against MLS side Real Salt Lake on Monday night.

