General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho: Criticism of Paul Pogba has been "unfair"

Manchester United's Paul Pogba reacts after a missed opportunity against Celta Vigo on May 11, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho concedes that Paul Pogba's tag as the world's costliest player has worked against him this season, but hopes that will soon change.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 at 10:33 UK

Jose Mourinho has claimed that Paul Pogba can be happy with his first season back at Manchester United, but concedes the midfielder's price tag has acted as a burden.

The France international returned to Old Trafford last summer for a world-record sum of £89m, four years after joining Juventus for a nominal fee.

Pogba has failed to truly live up to his billing as the planet's costliest player, managing just four goals and three assists in the Premier League all season, but Mourinho believes that the pressure may be lifted come the start of next season.

"I think the problem is the tag, the price tag on his back," he told Omnisport. "I hope next summer he's not anymore the highest transfer fee and then the pressure goes to somebody else. If his transfer fee was half of it, everybody would say 'what a buy,' 'he's playing more than good'.

"But everybody expects performances according to that huge transfer fee and that brings pressure and that brings sometimes unfair analysis. He had very good matches, he had very good performances. He always sacrifices for the team. If I go for example to Rostov, the way he played in Rostov was amazing.

"He had little matches where the performance was not so good but normally the performance is related to the team. So when the team was very good, he was very good. When the team didn't perform so well, he didn't perform so well. So I think it's a bit unfair. I hope next season some club beats the record with another player and then the pressure goes somewhere else."

Pogba has missed United's last two games due to the death of his father, but is expected to return for the final league game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho: Rooney situation "very difficult"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Pogba, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester United will challenge for title next year'
 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Jose Mourinho: Wayne Rooney situation "very difficult"
 Jan Oblak for Atletico Madrid on July 22, 2014
Report: Manchester United prioritise Jan Oblak signing
Peter Bosz takes fresh swipe at MourinhoMourinho: Paul Pogba criticism "unfair"Herrera named United's Player of the YearJose Mourinho vetoes open-training plansJames Collins: 'Bale very happy in Spain'
United enter race to sign Nainggolan?Benfica to make move for Joel Pereira?Allardyce feels sympathy for MourinhoSpurs trio targeted by Manchester clubs?Graeme Souness hits out at Jose Mourinho
> Manchester United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 