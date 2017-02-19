General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Report: Jose Mourinho to be offered new five-year Manchester United contract

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jose Mourinho is considering a new five-year contract with Manchester United plus a substantial transfer kitty, according to reports.
Manchester United have reportedly decided to offer manager Jose Mourinho a new five-year deal at the end of the season.

The Portuguese coach penned a three-year contract last summer with a further twelve-month option on the club's part, but is said to have impressed the board enough to warrant a new deal.

According to The Sun, Red Devils executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the club's American owners will make Mourinho an offer even if he fails to deliver Champions League football.

The report also states that the former Chelsea boss will be handed a substantial transfer kitty to sign the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Victor Lindelof.

Man United are unbeaten in 16 Premier League games and remain in contention for the EFL Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Mourinho: 'Pogba will seem cheap soon'
