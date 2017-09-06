Jose Mourinho: 'Neymar transfer has changed market forever'

Neymar is unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player on August 4, 2017
© Offside
Jose Mourinho believes that the transfer window will never be the same again after this summer, making Manchester United's early business all the more important.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 09:22 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that he was eager to get his transfer business completed early this summer as he feared the market was about to 'change forever'.

The Portuguese spent wisely during the most recent window by bringing in Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof, while also landing free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic for a second stint at Old Trafford.

Mourinho is happy to have finalised each of his big-money transfers, totalling just short of £170m with add-ons, before the likes of Neymar and Ousmane Dembele moved to astronomical nine-figure fees.

Neymar headed to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee of £198m, while Borussia Dortmund's Dembele was brought in as a direct replacement by Barcelona for up to £135m.

"I think we were very clever," Mourinho told The Times. "We thought that something could happen that could change the market forever. Normally the last part of the market is less expensive, but this season, after Neymar, everything changed - and changed for the worse in terms of prices.

"I think Lukaku on August 31 would have been £150m. Matic would have been £60m or £70m. Neymar changed everything. If the biggest transfer in history had still been Paul Pogba, I think Philippe Coutinho would now be in Barcelona at £101m. People look at the £200m figure now. Now the players of £20m became £40m, the players of £40m became £60m and everything changed.

"Lukaku and Matic, now, would have cost us £200m in total. But because we did it in the first part of the summer, it was much less. I think we did well in financial terms and well in preparation terms, getting them before the season started. That is not crucial but it is important."

Mourinho signed Pogba for a then-record sum of £89m in 2016, but Dembele and Neymar each overtook him this summer.

Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
Read Next:
Gary Neville hails "outstanding" Mourinho
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic, Victor Lindelof, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar, Ousmane Dembele, Paul Pogba, Philippe Coutinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A frustrated Zlatan Ibrahimovic during the Europa League game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on April 20, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic named in Manchester United's Champions League squad
 Jose Mourinho waves after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Jose Mourinho in no rush to sign new Manchester United deal
 Arsene Wenger and Joe Mourinho shake hands during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Jose Mourinho takes fresh swipe at Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger
Mourinho: 'Neymar's changed market forever'Cole: 'Rashford could become global star'David de Gea hails "incredible" IscoChelsea, United enter race for Emre Can?Jones: 'Rashford is a special talent'
United to return for Bale next summer?Saha "cannot wait" for Ibrahimovic returnMan Utd 'never wanted Riyad Mahrez'Southgate: 'Rashford lifted the crowd'Juan Mata: 'Man Utd ready for marathon'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Barcelona News
Neymar is unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player on August 4, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Neymar transfer has changed market forever'
 Denis Suarez in action during the Champions League game between Barcelona and Borussia Monchengladbach on December 6, 2016
Lionel Messi 'played key role in Denis Suarez future'
 Arda Turan of Barcelona in action during his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Arda Turan: 'I am not leaving Barcelona'
Clubs from England, Italy keen on Rafinha?Nice: 'Barca pulled plug on Seri transfer'Messi 'blocked Ozil move to Barcelona'Messi to consider Barcelona future?Mendieta: 'Neymar big loss for Barca'
Dembele reveals two heroes at BarcelonaDembele: 'I turned down Barca in 2016'Klopp: 'Coutinho stay is what we wanted'Sacchi: 'Insigne perfect for Barcelona'Barca confident of offloading Turan?
> Barcelona Homepage
More Paris Saint-Germain News
Neymar is unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player on August 4, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Neymar transfer has changed market forever'
 Thomas Meunier and Mesut Ozil in action during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur missed out on PSG's Thomas Meunier?
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Kylian Mbappe too expensive for Arsenal'
La Liga calls for UEFA to investigate Man CityLorenzo Callegari: 'I wanted Genoa move'Giggs: 'Transfer market is ridiculous'Soler: 'Neymar deal affected Barcelona'Barca 'told to pay £73m for Di Maria'
PSG "very confident" of passing FFP testsUEFA open FFP investigation into PSGSpurs LGBT fan group responds to Aurier signingMbappe: "I have a lot to learn at PSG"Celtic land PSG striker Edouard on loan
> Paris Saint-Germain Homepage



Tables
 