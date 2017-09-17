Sep 17, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
4-0
Everton
Valencia (4'), Mkhitaryan (84'), Lukaku (89'), Martial (92' pen.)
Bailly (82')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Williams (63')

Jose Mourinho: 'Romelu Lukaku under no pressure to score goals'

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that he is putting no pressure on the shoulders of Romelu Lukaku to continue his fine scoring start to the season.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 21:18 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that he is putting no extra pressure on the shoulders of Romelu Lukaku to continue his fine goalscoring start to life at the club.

Lukaku made it seven goals in as many appearances since his summer move from Everton with a late strike against his former club during United's 4-0 victory over the Toffees this afternoon, but only after he had earlier missed a glorious chance to double his side's lead.

Mourinho stressed that he is more concerned about his players adhering to his tactical plans rather than who gets on the scoresheet, insisting that he is "totally happy" with the Belgian.

"He knows that from me there is no pressure for goalscoring. My pressure is for the tactical plan, for the organisation of the team, and he knew that I was totally happy with him, so no reason to lose any confidence," Mourinho told reporters.

"Again, his goal was the third. For me, the second goal was the most important not the third, but it's always nice for him, it's one more goal and strikers always like to score goals."

Lukaku's goal saw him become just the third Manchester United player to score five goals in his first five Premier League games for the club, following in the footsteps of Louis Saha and Robin van Persie.

Jose Mourinho shakes Wayne Rooney's hand during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Mourinho: "The performance was very good"
