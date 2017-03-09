Mar 9, 2017 at 6pm UK at ​Olymp - 2
RostovRostov
1-1
Man UtdManchester United
Bukharov (53')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Mkhitaryan (35')

Jose Mourinho: 'It was a very good performance'

Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims that it was "impossible" for his side to play any better during their 1-1 draw with Rostov in the Europa League.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 21:02 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that he is pleased with his side's performance during their 1-1 draw with Rostov this evening.

United put themselves in slight control of their last-16 tie with an away goal in Russia, although the hosts equalised on the night in a dull match affected by a poor playing surface.

Mourinho admitted that it would have been "impossible" for his side to perform any better given the state of the pitch, and was pleased to come through the match without any injuries.

"It was a very good performance in relation to the conditions. It was impossible to play better, impossible to play a passing game," he told BT Sport.

"We played what the game demanded and we played well. We made one defensive mistake. We have an open result for the second leg with a little advantage for us. There are no injuries.

"I did not see us conceding but we did. They are very direct and do not use the wingers. Our three central defenders had a very positive game. The midfield fought for the second goal and tried to give something in attack."

United will welcome Rostov to Old Trafford for the second leg next Thursday.

Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Mkhitaryan criticises "awful" Rostov pitch
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Rostov 1-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'It was a very good performance'
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
Result: Henrikh Mkhitaryan nets as Manchester United draw in Rostov
Mkhitaryan criticises "awful" Rostov pitchTeam News: Man United make seven changes at RostovLA Galaxy offer Ibrahimovic record-breaking deal?Ryan Giggs defends Paul Pogba price tagRostov pitch passes UEFA inspection
Rashford sets sights on Europa League successFellaini not ready to quit United for ChinaBlind: 'United cannot use pitch as excuse'Report: Atalanta want £34m for Franck KessieRostov boss: 'Pitch a problem for United'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Rostov News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Rostov 1-1 Manchester United - as it happened
 Jose Mourinho watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'It was a very good performance'
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
Result: Henrikh Mkhitaryan nets as Manchester United draw in Rostov
Mkhitaryan criticises "awful" Rostov pitchTeam News: Man United make seven changes at RostovRostov pitch passes UEFA inspectionBlind: 'United cannot use pitch as excuse'Rostov boss: 'Pitch a problem for United'
Preview: Rostov vs. Manchester UnitedMourinho slams state of Rostov pitchUnited to fund Russian visas for fansMourinho unhappy with Europa League drawMan Utd draw Rostov in Europa League
> Rostov Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 