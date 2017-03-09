Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims that it was "impossible" for his side to play any better during their 1-1 draw with Rostov in the Europa League.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that he is pleased with his side's performance during their 1-1 draw with Rostov this evening.

United put themselves in slight control of their last-16 tie with an away goal in Russia, although the hosts equalised on the night in a dull match affected by a poor playing surface.

Mourinho admitted that it would have been "impossible" for his side to perform any better given the state of the pitch, and was pleased to come through the match without any injuries.

"It was a very good performance in relation to the conditions. It was impossible to play better, impossible to play a passing game," he told BT Sport.

"We played what the game demanded and we played well. We made one defensive mistake. We have an open result for the second leg with a little advantage for us. There are no injuries.

"I did not see us conceding but we did. They are very direct and do not use the wingers. Our three central defenders had a very positive game. The midfield fought for the second goal and tried to give something in attack."

United will welcome Rostov to Old Trafford for the second leg next Thursday.