Jose Mourinho insists that extending his current terms with Manchester United is not important, but stresses that he is more than happy to remain for the long term.

The 54-year-old, who has never lasted four full seasons at any of his previous seven clubs, is into the second of his existing three-year deal at Old Trafford.

Recent reports suggested that, following a bright start to his sophomore year at the club, the Portuguese would be rewarded with a new-and-improved contract.

Mourinho is in no rush to agree fresh terms, however, though he has made clear that he would like to remain in English football for 'many more years'.

"I don't think about it," he told The Times. "I don't need a new contract to work to my limits. I don't have a problem to arrive at the end of my contract and be free to decide what I want to do and the club free to decide what they want to do. In the past I always wanted to coach in different places.

"When I came to Chelsea in 2004 I never thought to stay for 20 years. Never. When I went to Italy I always had in mind I had to go to Spain. If in this moment now you ask me can I go to France or to Germany, I say, 'Why not? Why not?'.

"But I'm in a different moment in my career now. I always had Spain and Italy [as places where he hoped to manage], but England is my passion and at this moment I can say I would like to stay many years."

Mourinho lifted the EFL Cup and Europa League in his maiden campaign at the Theatre of Dreams and has won three league games from three to begin 2017-18.