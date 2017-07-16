General view of Old Trafford

Jose Mourinho hints at Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford strike force

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho hints that he will look to use Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku as a strike force this season.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hinted that he will look to use Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku as a forward pairing during the 2017-18 campaign.

The Red Devils kicked off their preparations for the new season with a 5-2 win over Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday night, with Rashford grabbing a brace during the pre-season clash.

Rashford was replaced before new signing Lukaku was introduced, but Mourinho has said that he will use the two attackers in the same team during pre-season.

"Today [Rashford] was in a different team than Lukaku. But in this pre-season we will also try both in the same team which I think can also work," Mourinho told reporters.

Next up for United is a clash with Real Salt Lake on Monday night.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
