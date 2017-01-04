Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho lavishes praise on his club's supporters for backing the team through thick and thin.

Jose Mourinho has lavished praise on Manchester United's supporters, claiming that the 'realism' of the fans has helped him "fall in love" with the Red Devils.

Results were indifferent in the early stages of Mourinho's tenure at Old Trafford, but the club's supporters stayed behind the Portuguese, who replaced Louis van Gaal at Man United before the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

The 20-time English champions have now won their last seven games in all competitions and Mourinho has said that the Man United fans deserve success after backing the team through thick and think.

"The thing that made me immediately feel deeply about the club and the people, and the desire to work for the people, is the people," Mourinho told United's official website.

"The typical Manchester United supporters - the ones that have unbelievable memories of the past, but know the realities of the moment. The ones who keep the expectations for the future but understand the road to arrive there and are always supporting the team, even in the bad moments we have had.

"That, for me, is the most significant thing because it's the thing that makes you fall in love with a new club. I think that's the thing that touched me more."

Man United remain sixth in the Premier League table despite winning their last six in England's top flight, but they are now just two points behind fourth-place Arsenal.