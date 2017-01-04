General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Jose Mourinho hails Manchester United supporters

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho lavishes praise on his club's supporters for backing the team through thick and thin.
Jose Mourinho has lavished praise on Manchester United's supporters, claiming that the 'realism' of the fans has helped him "fall in love" with the Red Devils.

Results were indifferent in the early stages of Mourinho's tenure at Old Trafford, but the club's supporters stayed behind the Portuguese, who replaced Louis van Gaal at Man United before the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

The 20-time English champions have now won their last seven games in all competitions and Mourinho has said that the Man United fans deserve success after backing the team through thick and think.

"The thing that made me immediately feel deeply about the club and the people, and the desire to work for the people, is the people," Mourinho told United's official website.

"The typical Manchester United supporters - the ones that have unbelievable memories of the past, but know the realities of the moment. The ones who keep the expectations for the future but understand the road to arrive there and are always supporting the team, even in the bad moments we have had.

"That, for me, is the most significant thing because it's the thing that makes you fall in love with a new club. I think that's the thing that touched me more."

Man United remain sixth in the Premier League table despite winning their last six in England's top flight, but they are now just two points behind fourth-place Arsenal.

Ander Herrera celebrates scoring during the Europa League game between Manchester United and FC Midtjylland on February 25, 2016
Herrera hails 'winner' Jose Mourinho
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
David de Gea 'does not want' another Player of the Year award
 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Michael Carrick 'yet to be offered new Manchester United deal'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20125344222241
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
