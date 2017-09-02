Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho enjoys a cameo in goal for Team Shearer during the 'Game 4 Grenfell' charity match.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho took on the unfamiliar role of goalkeeper during this afternoon's 'Game 4 Grenfell' charity match at Loftus Road.

Team Ferdinand took on Team Shearer in a game to raise money for victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster, and the contest took an interesting turn on the hour mark.

Mourinho replaced former England international David James between the sticks for Team Shearer and was quickly involved in the action at the home of Queens Park Rangers.

Soon after his introduction the Portuguese boss came to meet a cross and punched the ball clear of his area.

Ex-footballers and celebrities featured in the match, which commemorated the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 80 people in June.