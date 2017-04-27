Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says this week's Manchester derby is about much more than his rivalry with Pep Guardiola.

"I see that now is the correct approach and the previous one wasn't," Mourinho told Sky Sports News, referencing the hype surrounding this season's earlier Manchester derby.

"This is about the clubs, this is about the teams, this is about the positions at the end of the season.

"This is not about myself and Guardiola, so I think now is the correct approach."

Mourinho's rivalry with Guardiola dates back to his spell in charge of Real Madrid between 2010 and 2012, during which time Guardiola managed the team's bitter rivals Barcelona.

The Manchester clubs head into Thursday's derby with one point separating fourth-placed City from United in fifth.