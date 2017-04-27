Apr 27, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Man UtdManchester United
 

Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester derby not about Pep Guardiola rivalry'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says this week's Manchester derby is about much more than his rivalry with Pep Guardiola.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 20:55 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that his rivalry with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola should take a backseat during this week's derby showdown.

The pair were fierce competitors during their time in Spain, but the Red Devils coach claims that focusing on their history is not the "correct approach" to the fixture.

"I see that now is the correct approach and the previous one wasn't," Mourinho told Sky Sports News, referencing the hype surrounding this season's earlier Manchester derby.

"This is about the clubs, this is about the teams, this is about the positions at the end of the season.

"This is not about myself and Guardiola, so I think now is the correct approach."

Mourinho's rivalry with Guardiola dates back to his spell in charge of Real Madrid between 2010 and 2012, during which time Guardiola managed the team's bitter rivals Barcelona.

The Manchester clubs head into Thursday's derby with one point separating fourth-placed City from United in fifth.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho: 'This is just the start for United'
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
AS Monaco's Bernardo Silva celebrates after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on September 14, 2016
Bernardo Silva 'edging closer to Manchester United move'
 Antoine Griezmann in action for Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Mikael Silvestre: "Antoine Griezmann 'perfect' for Manchester United"
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Manchester United 'agree deal to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid'
Mourinho: 'Derby not about Pep rivalry'Mourinho quiet on Zlatan Ibrahimovic futureMourinho: 'This is just the start for United'Ronaldo wishes Ibrahimovic speedy recoveryHerrera: 'Hazard has been best player'
Blind "confident" playing at centre-backEmre Can supporting Man City in derbyHerrera: 'Derby is game of the season'Conte aims dig at Manchester clubsIbrahimovic 'will not play for Man Utd again'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Manchester City News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Jose Mourinho: 'Manchester derby not about Pep Guardiola rivalry'
 N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea on August 15, 2016
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante named PFA Player of the Year for 2016-17
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Report: Kyle Walker to consider Tottenham Hotspur future amid transfer rumours
Emre Can supporting Man City in derbyHerrera: 'Derby is game of the season'Conte aims dig at Manchester clubsAguero, Silva 'train ahead of derby'Monaco: 'Mbappe does not want to go'
Celta Vigo open door on Nolito returnToure slams "disappointing" refereeingGuardiola: 'Man City will improve'Oxlade-Chamberlain 'tired but delighted'Result: Alexis Sanchez sends Arsenal into FA Cup final
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 