On Thursday, United announced that Lingard has signed a new four-year deal at Old Trafford, and Mourinho has said that he is delighted to keep the player at the club after he had previously had just 14 months remaining on his previous contract.

The 54-year-old told the club's official website: "Jesse has been with the club since the age of seven. He has good intelligence which, when combined with his energy and ability, makes for a player with a great future ahead of him.

"Jesse is a popular member of the squad and I am delighted he has signed a new contract."

Lingard has made 17 appearances in the Premier League this season, with another 11 outings coming in other competitions.