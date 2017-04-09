Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has similar ability to Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the same age, according to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has backed Jermain Defoe to remain in the Premier League with a "top team" next season should Sunderland be relegated.

The veteran striker has impressed in a struggling Black Cats side this term, finding the net 14 times in 30 Premier League appearances and earning a call-up to the England senior squad.

Defoe has admitted that he will likely leave Sunderland in the summer if they fail to beat the drop, and Mourinho believes that the 34-year-old can follow in the steps of Zlatan Ibrahimovic - one year his senior - by continuing to perform at the highest level.

"If you look at Zlatan, why can't the top teams look at Jermain? You can be a 40-year-old man and have the body of 30," he told reporters.

"Jermain is really fit. He is still very fast. He is intuitive. In his movements, in his shots, he's a child - he doesn't look 30-something."

Defoe's Sunderland side are currently at the foot of the Premier League table, 10 points from safety with two games in hand still to play.