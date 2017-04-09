Jose Mourinho compares Jermain Defoe to Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin keeps the ball away from Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe during their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on February 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has similar ability to Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the same age, according to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 10:20 UK

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has backed Jermain Defoe to remain in the Premier League with a "top team" next season should Sunderland be relegated.

The veteran striker has impressed in a struggling Black Cats side this term, finding the net 14 times in 30 Premier League appearances and earning a call-up to the England senior squad.

Defoe has admitted that he will likely leave Sunderland in the summer if they fail to beat the drop, and Mourinho believes that the 34-year-old can follow in the steps of Zlatan Ibrahimovic - one year his senior - by continuing to perform at the highest level.

"If you look at Zlatan, why can't the top teams look at Jermain? You can be a 40-year-old man and have the body of 30," he told reporters.

"Jermain is really fit. He is still very fast. He is intuitive. In his movements, in his shots, he's a child - he doesn't look 30-something."

Defoe's Sunderland side are currently at the foot of the Premier League table, 10 points from safety with two games in hand still to play.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford celebrates with Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial after scoring during the FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Read Next:
Mourinho bemoans lack of attacking quality
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Jermain Defoe, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Phil Thompson: 'Jose Mourinho at risk of losing dressing room'
 Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil in action during his side's Champions League clash with Ludogorets Razgrad at the Emirates Stadium on October 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho ready to pounce for unsettled midfielder Mesut Ozil?
 Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin keeps the ball away from Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe during their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on February 25, 2017
Jose Mourinho compares Jermain Defoe to Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Report: Man United, PSG join Lloris raceMourinho bemoans lack of attacking qualityBryan Robson: 'Pogba is captain material'Moyes: 'Sunderland close to desperation'Mourinho: 'I have decided Januzaj future'
Mourinho: 'Lingard deal is very important'Jose Mourinho hails "fantastic" unbeaten runMourinho "has sympathy" for David MoyesPreview: Sunderland vs. Manchester UnitedMan United ready to bid £51m for Perisic?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Sunderland News
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin keeps the ball away from Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe during their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on February 25, 2017
Jose Mourinho compares Jermain Defoe to Zlatan Ibrahimovic
 Sunderland midfielder Adnan Januzaj in action during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'I have decided Adnan Januzaj future'
 Opposing bosses David Moyes and Jose Mourinho look on as their sides do battle at Old Trafford on August 26, 2013
Jose Mourinho "has sympathy" for under-fire David Moyes
Moyes: 'Sunderland close to desperation'Preview: Sunderland vs. Manchester UnitedVan Aanholt reveals Sunderland problemsCattermole urges Sunderland to fightCancer sufferer Lowery awarded Grand National place
Moyes "surprised" by reaction to 'slap' controversyShakespeare: 'We weren't at our best'Result: Leicester pour more misery on SunderlandTeam News: Defoe fit to start for SunderlandLive Commentary: Leicester 2-0 Sunderland - as it happened
> Sunderland Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea31243465254075
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs31208364224268
3Liverpool32189568402863
4Manchester CityMan City31187660352561
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom32128123941-244
9Southampton30117123737040
10Watford31107143652-1637
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Burnley32106163244-1236
13Stoke CityStoke3299143447-1336
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham32106164257-1536
15Bournemouth3298154559-1435
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3286183364-3130
18Swansea CitySwansea3284203767-3028
19Middlesbrough31412152237-1524
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 