Jose Mourinho: 'Chelsea are very defensive'

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho before his side's Premier League match with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that it will be "very difficult" for his team to win the Premier League title this season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 18:14 UK

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has admitted that it will be "very difficult" for his team to win the Premier League title this season due to Chelsea's defensive approach.

Sixth-place Man United are currently 13 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, who have won their last 11 league matches to open up a six-point lead over second-place Liverpool.

Mourinho has conceded that it will be tough for his new club to close the gap on his former club, especially considering Chelsea's defensive approach to matches.

"You have to be honest and say that is very difficult (to win the title this season). It's not just the difference in points, it's also the Chelsea philosophy of playing," Mourinho told Sky Sports News.

"They score one goal and they win. They defend a lot. They defend well. They are winning and, in the last 20 minutes, they bring defenders in. They don't care what people say, what people think. They just want to win. And, because of that, I don't see them losing many points."

Four of Chelsea's last six Premier League wins have arrived courtesy of a 1-0 scoreline.

Rio Ferdinand pictured on August 8, 2015
Read Next:
Rio: 'Next season bigger for United'
>
View our homepages for Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Report: Manchester United hoping to land Dimitri Payet ahead of Arsenal
 Victor Lindelof during the international friendly between Sweden and Czech Republic at Friends Arena on March 29, 2016
Agent confirms Benfica considering offer for Victor Lindelof
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on from the stands ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'We can finish higher than fourth'
Mourinho: 'Chelsea are very defensive'Rio: 'Next season bigger for United'Bilic plays down Rashford, Martial talkMatthaus: 'Aubameyang worth more than Pogba'West Brom 'launch £18m Schneiderlin bid'
Valencia 'agrees new Man United deal'Mkhitaryan wants to 'create history' at UnitedFellaini 'to turn down January switch'Mourinho 'has Young, Memphis regrets'Mourinho coy on Lindelof speculation
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Chelsea first team assistant coach Steve Holland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Chelsea at Britannia Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Chelsea coach Steve Holland named England assistant
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho before his side's Premier League match with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Jose Mourinho: 'Chelsea are very defensive'
 Arturo Vidal celebrates scoring during the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Benfica on April 5, 2016
Report: Chelsea lining up move for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal
Chelsea cleared over abuse claim handlingConte: 'Pity to lose Steve Holland'Conte 'aware' of Ake's impressive formChelsea 'pull out of James race'Conte urges Michy Batshuayi patience
Conte sees bright future for Eddie HoweConte: 'Costa, Kante absences will be a test'Report: Chelsea eye Barcelona youngsterReport: Real Madrid in Courtois talksChelsea 'to reject Batshuayi loan bids'
> Chelsea Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea17141235112443
2Liverpool17114241202137
3Manchester CityMan City17113336201636
4Arsenal17104338191934
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd178632417730
7Southampton176651716124
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom176562321223
9Everton176562121023
10Bournemouth176382328-521
11Stoke CityStoke175661924-521
12Watford176382129-821
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham175481931-1219
14Middlesbrough174671619-318
15Leicester CityLeicester174582329-617
16Burnley1752101628-1217
17Crystal Palace1743102832-415
18Sunderland1742111528-1314
19Swansea CitySwansea1733112037-1712
20Hull City1733111436-2212
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand