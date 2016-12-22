Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says that it will be "very difficult" for his team to win the Premier League title this season.

Sixth-place Man United are currently 13 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, who have won their last 11 league matches to open up a six-point lead over second-place Liverpool.

Mourinho has conceded that it will be tough for his new club to close the gap on his former club, especially considering Chelsea's defensive approach to matches.

"You have to be honest and say that is very difficult (to win the title this season). It's not just the difference in points, it's also the Chelsea philosophy of playing," Mourinho told Sky Sports News.

"They score one goal and they win. They defend a lot. They defend well. They are winning and, in the last 20 minutes, they bring defenders in. They don't care what people say, what people think. They just want to win. And, because of that, I don't see them losing many points."

Four of Chelsea's last six Premier League wins have arrived courtesy of a 1-0 scoreline.